Enrollment open for HIP summer tropical farm retreat

KAPAAU — From June 5-10 the Hawaii Institute of Pacific Agriculture will hold its first week-long immersion retreat focusing agriculture, plant medicine, nutrition and health at the working farm campus.

Located in Kapaau, daily offerings will include morning yoga; hands-on gardening and permaculture workshops; three organic, farm-fresh meals; and eco-adventures, while integrating cultural ceremonies.

Participants will have the option of camping or staying in newly constructed yurts with coastal views of Maui on the historic coast of North Kohala.

The intention of the summer immersion program is to bring gardening, nutrition and conscious agriculture to individuals who may not be able to devote six weeks of study to the internship course.

Full details and enrollment: Go to hipagriculture.org/education/immersion