Energy and efficiency workshop open to small businesses

The Business Solutions Workshop will be held from 8-9:30 a.m. May 31 at Waimea Community Center. David Kurohara, a business and community consultant for Hawaii Electric Light, will share money saving electricity tips for small businesses and how to prepare for disasters.

Coffee and pastries will be provided. The free workshop is limited to the first 25 registrants. The deadline to register is May 26.

To register: Visit www.hisbdc.org or call 933-0776