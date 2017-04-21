Ending toxic relationship with the environment

This Tuesday, Dr. Shanon Sidell, a licensed naturopathic physician at Aloha Natural Health in Waikoloa Village, will offer a brief presentation on how to drastically reduce harmful chemicals in the home and workplace. The event is hosted by the Waimea chapter of Business Network International as part of their weekly meeting from 8:30-10 a.m. in Kahilu Town Hall’s conference room.

Visitors are welcome and there is no fee to attend. Coffee and tea will provided.

Info or RSVP: Call Sandra Martin at 756-3076