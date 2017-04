Easter egg hunt open to all

Hosted by Abundant Life Waikoloa, the event will be held at Hooko Park this Saturday. The first egg hunt will begin at 9 a.m. sharp. Additional hunts will continue through 11 a.m. Children ages 1-11 can participate. The public is invited at attend.

Pre-register: www.abundantlifewaikoloa.com

Info: Call 883-9512