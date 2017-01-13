Dr. Luis and Dr. Nicole resume services

After a year away, in mid-January the doctors will return to the Big Island to resume their practice in Waimea.

Dr. Luis’s new house-call practice is Island Life Chiropractic. He is accepting appointments for Feb. 2 and beyond for Mondays and Fridays from 8 a.m.-noon and Tuesdays and Thursdays 2-6 p.m.

Contact Dr. Luis: 333-6787

Dr. Nicole’s new business name is Well Wahine, catering to the many stages of womanhood and developing children. It will be located in Dr. Mikaela Martin’s office on Kawaihae Rd. two days a week.

Contact Dr. Nicole: 333-6927