Domestic violence support group forms

This circle of support is a place to learn and share about the impacts of relationship abuse, managing stressful situations and building confidence toward self-discovery.

Utilizing a structured talking circle format with guidelines and agendas for each meeting, and a focus on meaningful and supportive discussion, this group will meet from 5:15—6:15 p.m. the first Monday of each month at the Waimea Prosecuting Attorney office on Kamamalu Street next to Waimea Feed. It is facilitated by Stephanie Barnett. The first gathering is set for May 1.