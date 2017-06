HPA is celebrating one year offering the pool classes to the public. A new summer schedule will include water aerobics at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. The cost begins at $8, with drop-in or class card options available.

Led by Madeline Sofranac, the classes have an emphasis on trunk stabilization and core strengthening. Buoyancy belts and resistance equipment are provided.

Info: Email masofranac@gmail.com