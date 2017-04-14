Councilwoman Jennifer Ruggles guest speaker at annual LWV meeting

HONOKAA — Current, former and prospective members, as well as other interested persons, are invited to join the League of Women Voters of Hawaii County at the League’s annual meeting in Honokaa April 22 at Tex Drive In.

Guests can attend the talk portion where Councilwoman Jennifer “Jen” Ruggles will speak.

The annual meeting starts with registration at 9:30 a.m. and a welcome and call to order for the business meeting at 10 a.m. by LWV Vice President Erica Johnson. Fellow Leaguers can attend the business meeting, which includes the election of incoming directors and officers, adoption of the budget and program for FY 2017-2018, proposed amendments to the bylaws and recognition of outgoing officers and directors.

Ruggles’ talk will start promptly at 11 a.m. She will discuss her priorities as a new council member, followed by a Q&A.

Ruggles was elected as District 5 council member for 2016-2018 and serves as chair of the Committee on Public Safety and Mass Transit, chair of the Committee on Public Works and Parks and Recreation, and vice chair on the Committee on Governmental Relations and Economic Development.

She was born in Hilo, raised on Hawaii Island and graduated from Keaau High School in 2006. On leave this semester, Ruggles is just a few classes shy of earning a bachelor’s degree in business administration with a specialization in management from UH-Hilo’s College of Business and Economics.

She advanced her leadership skills through the Kuikahi Mediation Center Basic Mediation Training, In the Eye of the Storm Leadership Training by Peter Adler in 2012 and the Chicago National People’s Action Weeklong Intensive Training in 2010. Since 2015, she has been the marketing manager and accountant for Absolute Tree Care, LLC.

A no-host luncheon will follow Ruggles’ talk, to be followed by a meeting of the board of directors. Members and guests are encouraged to register by calling 967-7295 by today or sending an email to rcmuller27@hotmail.com.

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan, political organization, encourages the informed and active participation of citizens in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy.