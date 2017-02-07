Coqui Free Waimea soon to cease as The Kohala Center program

Due to limited funding and staff capacity, The Kohala Center will no longer continue the program.

Citric acid is still available for pickup at their Waimea office for a limited time, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

TKC hopes to see this community effort continue. Any professional contractor and/or nonprofit group willing to help eradicate coqui frogs in Waimea can call 887-6411 or email info@kohalacenter.org.

Info: For details on how to catch or spray for Coqui Frogs, go to http://coquifreewaimea.org/