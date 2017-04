Residents can learn ideal skills at Recycle Hawaii’s Backyard Composting Workshop 10 a.m.-noon on May 6 in Waimea. Instructors Samantha Robinson and Noah Dodd will cover basic principles and technique of aerobic composting, plus an extra on bokashi method using microorganisms. A suggested donation to attend is $5-10 per person.

Register by email at educationdirector@recyclehawaii.org or phone 985-8725. Visit www.recyclehawaii.org for more information.