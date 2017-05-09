Community Book Club meeting set for May 17

The Hawaii Preparatory Academy Community Book Club will meet at 7 p.m. May 17 in the Ko Kakou Student Union on the Upper Campus. The meetings are free and open to the public.

Lois Inman, Dyer Memorial librarian, and Jaime Johnson, Upper School English teacher, lead the group. The current book selection is “The Sellout,” a New York Times and Los Angeles Times bestseller by Paul Beatty.

Light refreshments will be served and participants are invited to bring a snack to share.

Info: Contact Jaime Johnson at jjohnson@hpa.edu