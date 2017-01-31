CHERRY BLOSSOM HERITAGE FESTIVAL ACTIVITIES SCHEDULE

CHURCH ROW PARK

• Historical Cherry Tree Display: Waimea Lions Club offers a pictorial history of the cherry trees and serves as the festival’s official Lost and Found station. T-shirts available for purchase.

• Entertainment: Hawaiian hula, taiko drumming and more, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Bonsai: The Waimea Bonyu Kai Bonsai Club displays and sell bonsai, offer ongoing demonstrations and a clinic to discuss and work on the art of bonsai throughout the day.

• Asian Collectibles/Food Sales at Kamuela Hongwanji: Asian-themed collectibles, lanterns made from recycled beverage cans, cherry tree seedlings and cherry blossoms in mugs, and Asian foods such as Inari sushi, chicken bowl, nishime bento, chichi mochi, andagi and prune mui available.

• Cooking Demos at Kamuela Hongwanji: Kona-Kohala chefs cooking demonstrations with free samples, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Waikoloa Beach Marriott Executive Chef Jayson Kanekoa and Tokyo Marriott Executive Sous Chef Takashi Ogawa, team up for special demo, 12:30 p.m.

• Origami at Kamuela Hongwanji: Hands-on fun for all ages throughout the day

PARKER RANCH CENTER

• Festival Entertainment Stage: Located in the back parking lot, dedication ceremonies begin at 9 a.m., entertainment until 3 p.m. Performers include Bon Odori Taiko and Kona Taiko, Christy Lassiter Trio, Lion Dancers, Enka Sisters, Darlene Ahuna, Aloha Kings &Poi Dawgz and Tai Shoji Taiko.

• Craft Fair: Nearly 150 crafters booths inside the food court and in the back parking lot

• Mochi Tsuki Pounding: Help pound mochi using 500 pounds of rice with the Kona Hongwanji Mission outside the food court starting at 10 a.m. Samples will be offered.

• Meet &Greet NHCH: Talk to medical staff from North Hawaii Community Hospital near Lilikoi Café and find out about job opportunities.

KAHILU THEATRE

• Cultural Demos: A ritual Japanese tea ceremony led by Emi Wakayama 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

• Performing Arts: Japanese and international music led by Annu Shoko Shionoya at 10 a.m. Vocal and dance concert “Sakura Sakura” 1:30-2:30 p.m.

• Art and Film: Contemporary art displayed by Susumu Sakaguchi of Volcano and “Hokulea: Malama Honua – The Voyager Exhibit.” Ikebana by Chikako Powers.

MANA CHRISTIAN OHANA CHURCH (Former Kahilu Town Hall)

Behind Parker Ranch Center

• Ka Hui Kapa Apana O Waimea’s 22nd Biennial Hawaiian Quilt Show: Extensive quilt display with “Honor Our Past” theme and craft sale. Members offer a “learn how” area and pattern tracing.

• New Car Display: Vehicle display by IK Dealer Group at Hamakua side of parking lot.

HISTORIC SPENCER HOUSE

(Next to KTA/Waimea Center)

• Koto Presentation and Japanese Collectibles: Koto player and instructor Darin Miyashiro of Sawai Koto Kai Hawaii and the Hawaii Koto Academy performs the national instrument of Japan at 12-noon. View a vintage wedding kimono and collection of kokeshi dolls.

WAIMEA HISTORIC CORNER

Highways 19/190 intersection

• Firehouse Gallery Activities: Waimea Arts Council presents art with a cherry blossom theme, sidewalk chalk drawing for all ages, ikebana, doll exhibit

• Waimea Senior Center: Bake-Off Contest with community, entries due 9:30 a.m. for 11 a.m. judging. Goods sold after winners announced to benefit Waimea Senior Citizens Club.

• Waimea Preservation Association: Waimea Outdoor Circle heirloom seed giveaway

• Thelma Parker Gym: Craft fair hosted by Waimea Elementary School

WAIMEA SCHOOL FIELD

(Enter Lindsey Road/Behind Post Office)

• Waimea Homestead Farmers Market: Pop-up yard sale displayed in cars, portion of proceeds benefit Waimea Elementary and Middle Schools, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

PARKER SCHOOL – Lindsey Road

• Waimea Town Market/Performing Arts: Outdoor market with fresh produce, food and artisan booths, 7:30 a.m.-noon, drum performances by Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko Kohala-Waimea, 10 and 11 a.m.

PUKALANI STABLES

Pukalani and Ala Ohia Roads

• Kamuela Farmers Market: Museum open house, cherry tree planting, farmer’s market, craft and food booths, 7 a.m.-2 p.m.

W.M. KECK OBSERVATORY HEADQUARTERS – Highway 19

• Solar Telescope Viewing: Keck and the West Hawaii Astronomy Club provide solar telescopes for public viewing and answer questions on front lawn, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

KAMUELA LIQUORS – Highway 19

• Sake Tasting: Noon-3 p.m.

GINGER FARM – MM 55 across from Puu Nani St. on Highway 19

• Japanese Home Tour/Tea Tasting/Craft: Self-guided tour through traditional Japanese-style home and garden. Cherry tea is served and art students assist attendees to make a cherry blossom-hanging scroll. Petting zoo.

KUKIO HALE HAWAIIAN HOMES

MM 55 on Hwy. 19

• Waimea Nui Farmer’s Market: 7 a.m.-noon

PARKER RANCH HISTORIC HOMES

Highway 190

• Free, self-guided tours of Mana Hale and Puuopelu from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. The Local Feather Hui offers feather displays and demonstrations.

Festival parking will be available at Parker Ranch Center, the soccer field across Church Row Park and along Pukalani Street. Free Roberts Hawaii shuttles offer transportation among most venues 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Walking is encouraged among venues. A map of the shuttle route and festival venues will be available in the festival program available at each venue location on the day of the event.