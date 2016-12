After four years as Three Fat Pigs at the Kings’ Shops in Waikoloa Resort, the restaurant space reopened last week as The Koa Table.

Chef Ippy Aiona, at the helm of both dining outlets, changed his restaurant’s concept to feature comfort food he grew up eating on his family’s koa table.

Open daily from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. for lunch and 5-9:30 p.m. for dinner, Koa Table is locally owned, locally run and locally sourced.

Info: 339-7145