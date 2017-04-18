Celebrating Earth Day with Hawaii’s birds

WAIMEA — The Waimea Arts Council will spend the last two weeks in April celebrating Earth Day.

Beginning tomorrow through May 27, Firehouse Gallery will feature an exhibit honoring beautiful Hawaiian birds in an effort to raise awareness and help preserve the precious natural treasures.

The exhibit will showcase artwork by local artists inspired by the birds of the islands. Many such as Hawaiian crow or alala, Hawaiian nene, Hawaiian hawk or io, Hawaiian coot, Hawaiian stilt, iiwi, palila and pueo are in danger of disappearing. To raise awareness of these species’ dwindling numbers, they will be featured in a variety of art.

In addition, artwork featuring more common bird species such as zebra and spotted doves, java sparrows, Japanese-white-eye, cattle egrets, saffron finches, northern and red-crested cardinals, common myra, wild turkeys and red jungle fowl will also be featured.

Hawaiian residents know that island wildlife is special and should be preserved. Since Hawaii is an isolated island, thousands of miles from Asia and the Americas, unique endemic species of birds reside here and nowhere else in the world. Unfortunately, due to climate change, drought, loss of habitat and diseases, many of these species are now considered threatened or endangered. To highlight the threatened or endangered status, as well as more common bird species, the Waimea Arts council will honor these Hawaiian bird species through a variety of visual art.

Hawaii’s state bird is the endangered nene. They can be found in Volcano National Park, on Mauna Loa and Mauna Kea, as well as Kauai. Critically endangered birds also include the Hawaiian crow or alala, Hawaiian hawk, iiwi, palila, pueo and Hawaiian stilt.

The Firehouse Gallery is located in the heart of downtown Waimea in a historic firehouse at the crossroads of Mamalahoa Highway and Lindsey Road. It is open Wednesday-Friday and Sunday from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Info: Visit www.waimeaartscouncil.org or the Firehouse Gallery Facebook site.