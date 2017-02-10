Calling all teens for ‘13 the Musical’ auditions

WAIMEA — On Feb. 19 from 5-8 p.m. and Feb. 20 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Kahilu Theatre will host auditions for its upcoming production of “13 the Musical” — the only all-teenage cast to ever hit Broadway.

The creative team is looking for actors and singers ages 11-16.

Kahilu Youth Troupe’s Director Beth Dunnington — who has also directed “Grease,” ”Godspell,” “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” “Broadway in Hawaii” and “Back to Broadway” at Kahilu — will be joined by NYC guest Musical Director Phil Kadet, Choreographer Dr. Angela Alforque and Vocal Coach Val Underwood.

Auditionees are asked to bring two pieces of musical theater sheet music and be prepared to sing. Val Underwood will accompany auditions.

Rehearsals for the show will begin May 26. The production will have three performances on June 16-18 at Kahilu Theatre.

Info: Call 640-7087