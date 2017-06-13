Bon dance practices begin

Kohala Hongwanji Mission will host their annual Obon event July 1. Bon dance practices begin today at 6:30 p.m. at the mission, continuing June 20, and 7 p.m. June 27 and 28.

On July 1 a graveside service will be at 5 p.m. at Keokea Cemetery and a temple service at 6 p.m. The Bon dance and concession will follow. Obon celebrates the memory of their ancestors. All practices and ceremonies are open to the public.

Info: Call Reverend Shingo Furusawa at 775-7232