Grocery stores

Research has shown that having healthy foods available in grocery stores can lead community members to eat healthier. Though grocery stores may already be guiding customers to healthy choices, there are opportunities for them to improve their environments in ways that support shoppers even more.

The Blue Zones Project encourages grocery stores throughout Hawaii to make small, but permanent changes that will make the healthy choice the easy choice. Some of these changes include:

• Place non-sugar-sweetened beverages on the top shelves and sugar-sweetened beverages on the bottom shelves of checkout-lane coolers

• Create Blue Zones Project parking spaces (farthest from the store)

• Place a produce display near the entrance of the store

• Offer half sandwiches and mini whole-grain bagels in the deli

• Distribute healthy recipes in the store

• Create a Blue Zones Project checkout lane with fruits and healthy snacks

• Sell healthy grab-and-go lunches

• Call out produce that is locally grown

Put Blue Zones Project to work at your grocery store

Making the healthy choice the easy choice is a simple concept to implement in a grocery store. Blue Zones Project makes it easier for employees, customers and the community to live longer, happier lives. To become a Blue Zones Project Approved Grocery Store, we work with your store to make these simple changes. Once the changes are made, we celebrate you and your dedication to the community!

Here on Hawaii Island, all KTA Superstores have already achieved Blue Zones Project Approved status, and Foodland and Sack N Save stores have recently launched their Blue Zones Checkout Lanes and are on their way to being approved too. As a customer, you can join the movement. Contact me at CarolR.Ignacio@healthways.com or call me at 202-4958 and get started with the Blue Zones Project Grocery Store Pledge.

Info: Visit Hawaii.bluezonesproject.com

Blue Zones Project® – North Hawaii involves dozens of community volunteers from Waimea, Waikoloa, North Kohala, Kawaihae, Puako and Hamakua who are dedicated to helping us all “Live Longer, Better.” To join, go to hawaii.bluezonesproject.com to learn more. North Hawaii is one of only eight communities in the state selected as a Blue Zones Project demonstration site. Blue Zones Project by Healthways is brought to Hawaii by HMSA.