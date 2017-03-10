Blue Zones grocery store tour open to all

KTA Waimea will offer a free grocery store on March 14 at 5 p.m. The purpose is to educate shoppers how to navigate the store to make healthier choices easier and to learn what changes they made to become Blue Zones Project Approved.

The tours will continue the second Tuesday of the month, alternating between Waimea on odd months and their Waikoloa store on even months. A Blue Zones Project information booth will also be at the stores on the same evenings from 4-6 p.m.

Info: Contact Dena Smith Ellis at dena.ellis@healthways.com