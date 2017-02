Backyard farming class series commences

Dan Manuel and Kiersten Akahoshi are leading a 10-week series at Waimea Nui Farmers Market in east Waimea. Participants can join at any time.

Topics range from choosing seeds, germination, planning and beginning record keeping to food safety, choosing a site, raised bed, and container gardening, soil sampling, preparing the site, transplanting, pests/diseases and control, and marketing.

Guest speakers will share their expertise. The series is $20 per person.

To RSVP a space in the class: Email danm1951@gmail.com