‘Art in The Park’ coming to Mauna Lani: Benefit for Kona Historical Society

KOHALA COAST — The Shops at Mauna Lani will present a special live art auction event on April 1, featuring collections by Lahaina Galleries, Third Dimension Gallery, Kozy’s Tiki Gallery and The Fine Hawaiian Gift Gallery.

It will commence in the central courtyard area with a reception at 5 p.m. provided by The Blue Room Brasserie &Bar and Monstera Noodles &Sushi. The auction will be led by Brent Hawley with music provided by Dave and Maile Lee Tavares.

During the reception, guests can meet and talk story with artists Brad “Tiki Shark” Parker, Jacob Medina and Richard Rochkovsky, while Rod Cameron personally paints a piece that will be offered to the highest bidder later in the evening. The auction will feature paintings and sculptures of the featured artists and other works from the galleries.

Proceeds from the evening will benefit Kona Historical Society.

Tickets are $50 each and are available at Brown Paper Tickets, http://artinthepark.bpt.me. Admission includes a souvenir auction book, complimentary hors d’oeuvres and two beverages.

Info: www.shopsatmaunalani.com or call 885-9501