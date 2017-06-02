Art exhibit winners announced

WAIMEA — With the conclusion of Waimea All-School Art Exhibit yesterday at Isaacs Art Center, “Papa Lehua” was named winner in the “Best Themed Art Piece” category. The hands of every child in Kanu o ka Aina grade 2/3 contributed to the piece.

Hawaii Preparatory Academy eighth-grader Kayla Tadaki’s “Hawaiian Sunset Lei” was named “Favorite Art Piece” for best aligning with the theme, Lei Ka’apuni Honua.

Voting was done by students and visitors to the Center. Winners were awarded a gift certificate from the Parker Ranch Store sponsored by the Richard Smart Fund of the Hawaii Community Foundation.

Students 13 and up who want to continue to develop their artistic talent can participate in “Wahi Pana: ‘Storied Places on Canvas,’” a 12-week art summer session available at Kanu u ka Aina 4-6 p.m. on Wednesdays June 7-Aug. 23. Supplies will be provided, and the class will also include storytelling.

Info: Call Scot Plunkett at 854-6628