April training for Pohakuloa Training Area continues

Military units are scheduled to conduct additional training at Pohakuloa Training Area in April that may be heard by surrounding communities. The training schedule will include Army unmanned aerial vehicle training now through April 30, Army rifle grenade training through April 8, Army demolitions training though April 9, helicopter gunnery training tomorrow through April 19, and Army machine gun training April 21-30.

While sometimes loud, the sounds of training represent how the military ensures the nation’s service members are ready to accomplish the mission and return home safely.

To report concerns related to noise or training, community members can call the U.S. Army Garrison-Pohakuloa (USAG-P) Public Affairs Office at 969-1966 or email eric.m.hamilton6.civ@mail.mil.