Anuenue Playground community volunteer workday set for March 26

Ready and wanting to lend a hand? Not sure how? Come join Friends of Anuenue Playground on March 26 from 9 a.m.-noon. No particular skills are required, just willingness and enthusiasm. Wear comfortable clothes and bring gloves and hats if needed.

While childcare is not provided, it is a playground, so feel free to bring the family. Simple refreshments will be provided, as well as an update on the fundraising effort and proposed build-date.

Info: Email Vicki Missien at missienv001@hawaii.rr.com