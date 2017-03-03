Annual Moonlight Mele Jazz Concert commences at The Shops at Mauna Lani

MAUNA LANI — The community is invited to the first annual Moonlight Mele Jazz Concert on March 10 from 6-7 p.m. at The Shops at Mauna Lani. The free event features the musical stylings of nationally-recognized Honokaa High School Jazz Band.

Under the direction of Gary Washburn, a dedicated teacher and accomplished jazz artist, the band is considered one of the top in the nation. The ensemble consists of advanced music students who uphold a long tradition of excellence at Honokaa High and Intermediate Schools.

The jazz band has played on National Public Radio’s “From the Top,” and opened for the Royal Hawaiian Band at Iolani Palace where they were recognized by the State Legislature. They do a yearly multi-concert tour of Oahu to celebrate National Jazz Appreciation Month, and their 14th CD, an annual fundraiser, has just been released. In 2011, the band received a national Grammy Signature Schools Award.

Info: Call 885-9501 or visit www.shopsatmaunalani.com