An evening of vintage silent films and live gypsy swing

By North Hawaii News Staff

Kahilu Theatre will present the Hot Club of San Francisco in their production of “Cinema Vivant” on March 3 at 7 p.m.

The show is a celebration of imagination and innovation. Before World War I, European filmmaker Ladislaw Starewicz pioneered stop-action animation, creating a never-before-seen movie experience. The film includes two short movies, “Cameraman’s Revenge” — a charming piece about the marital troubles of beetles, and “The Mascot,” an adventure story about lost toys.

Tickets are $38-68 per person, available for purchase online at www.kahilutheatre.org, or by calling 885-6868.

