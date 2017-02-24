An evening of vintage silent films and live gypsy swing

Kahilu Theatre will present the Hot Club of San Francisco in their production of “Cinema Vivant” on March 3 at 7 p.m.

The show is a celebration of imagination and innovation. Before World War I, European filmmaker Ladislaw Starewicz pioneered stop-action animation, creating a never-before-seen movie experience. The film includes two short movies, “Cameraman’s Revenge” — a charming piece about the marital troubles of beetles, and “The Mascot,” an adventure story about lost toys.

Tickets are $38-68 per person, available for purchase online at www.kahilutheatre.org, or by calling 885-6868.