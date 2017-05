An author talk with Eila Algood and Duncan Dempster offered

From 5:30-6:30 p.m. June 7, residents are invited to the free event at Thelma Parker Memorial Public Library.

Poet Eila Algood and novelist Duncan Dempster are the featured writers for the Hawaii Writers Guild Evening. They will read from their works and take questions from the audience.

Info: 887-6067