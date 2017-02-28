AINA in Schools curriculum training offered for educators

WAIMEA — On March 11, Kokua Hawaii Foundation will deliver AINA In Schools training to cover standards-based garden curricula for grades K, 1, 4, and 5 at Kanu o ka Aina Learning Ohana in Waimea.

The training will also cover the AINA In Schools nutrition education curriculum, which includes standards-based nutrition lessons written for grades 2 and 6, and an overview of the AINA In Schools composting curriculum written for Grade 3 including Kokua Hawaii Foundation’s helpful resources for educators.

All garden and nutrition units can be adapted for use with other grades.

The training will begin at 9:30 a.m. and conclude at 4:30 p.m. The cost is $50 per educator and includes printed copies of the grades K-6 fall and spring curriculum, plus digital copies of the lesson plans, worksheets, visual aids, and resource guides, and a locally-sourced healthy lunch.

The event is presented by Kokua Hawaii Foundation and The Kohala Center.

AINA In Schools is a farm to school initiative launched in 2006 that connects children to their local land, waters and food to grow a healthier Hawaii. In addition to encouraging the use of locally grown fruits and vegetables in school meals and snacks, the program includes a standards-based nutrition, garden and compost curriculum that empowers children to grow their own food, make informed food decisions and reduce waste.

AINA In Schools also promotes field trips to local farms, chef cooking demonstrations in classrooms, as well as waste reduction, garden and cooking educational opportunities for families and community members.

Info: Email aina@kokuahawaiifoundation.org

Register online: bit.ly/AINA2016