Agriculture business workshops coming to Honokaa

WAIMEA — The Kohala Center is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency to offer free workshops to Hawaii Island farmers and food-producing businesses starting later this month and continuing through July.

All classes will be held at North Hawaii Education and Research Center in Honokaa.

The first class, titled Business Planning and Financing Part 1, will be on April 29, taught by Diana Duff, business specialist at Farm Works. Part 2 will be held on July 22.

The Food Safety, Organic Certification and Fair Trade workshop is scheduled for June 10, taught by Maile Woodhall, agricultural outreach specialist at The Kohala Center. On June 24, a Cooperatives and Funding workshop will be taught by Linda Kow, assistant manager of farm loan programs at Farm Service Agency, and Rural &Cooperative Business Development Specialists Hanna Bree and Teresa Young of The Kohala Center.

Attendance is free to all workshops but pre-registration is required.

RSVP: Contact Hanna Bree at hbree@kohalacenter.org, call 887-6411 or go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/agricultural-business-workshops-tickets-32481522107