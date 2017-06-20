Advanced ICU care comes to North Hawaii

The sickest patients at North Hawaii Community Hospital are now monitored 24/7 by highly specialized physicians thanks to state-of-the-art integrated technology provided by The Queen’s Health Systems. The new system allows for real-time videoconferencing, putting The Queen’s Medical Center staff on Oahu virtually at the bedside of each ICU patient at NHCH.

NHCH patients’ vital signs are continually displayed in the Queen’s ICU on Oahu, along with patient charts. Exams can be done virtually with advanced videoconferencing in each patient room. Heart and lung sounds can be heard by the Oahu team via a virtually connected stethoscope.

Physicians and staff in NHCH’s ICU now conduct rounds alongside intensivists, specializing in critically ill patients, at the Punchbowl campus.