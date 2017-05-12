8th Annual Hawaii STEM Conference empowers new generation of innovators

HONOLULU — On May 1 and 2, more than 1,000 students, educators, industry partners and community leaders throughout the state and the nation gathered for the eighth Annual Hawaii STEM Conference — an empowering STEM event dedicated to engaging a new generation of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) innovators in Hawaii.

Presented by Maui Economic Development Board’s Women in Technology project, the conference was held for the first time at the Hawaii Convention Center on Oahu. This year’s theme, “Download Knowledge. Upload Service,” invited students to demonstrate and showcase the skills and abilities they have gained to help create a thriving future, not only for Hawaii, but the world.

Representatives from intermediate and high schools on every island across the state, including the Big Island, participated in this regional technology conference. It featured more than 40 student breakout sessions, more than 30 teacher breakout sessions, 14 software competitions, a STEM playground, a formal awards banquet and exhibit presentations.

“The HI STEM Conference was great,” said Romel Gaspar, a senior at Honokaa High School. “There were a lot of interactive things to do, new technology and innovations to see, and we got to reach out to many industry professionals that work in high level positions. Along with that we got to meet other students who share our same passion for technology and make new friends. It was a whole lot of fun.”

Students also had the opportunity to participate in STEM competitions. Among the winners in this year’s winners was Amanda Schiff from Kealakehe High School.