61st annual Memorial Day Weekend Scholarship Rodeo begins May 27

HONOKAA — The Hawaii Saddle Club is proud to present the Memorial Weekend Scholarship Rodeo at Honokaa Rose Andrade Correia Stadium rodeo arena May 27-29.

The Hawaii Saddle Club, Inc. is an all volunteer non-profit organization that has roots dating back over 60 years on the island of Hawaii. Every year a rodeo is put together to raise money for Hawaii’s youth and their continued education.

Along with raising money comes a weekend filled with action — from roping, bull, bronco and sheep riding to rawhide races and Hawaii’s own rodeo event, Poo Wai U. The rodeo starts with “Saturday Slack,” an elimination round at 8 a.m. May 27. On May 28 and 29 the shows begin at noon.

Tickets are available through any of the rodeo queen contestants or $10 at the gate.