$52,000 in scholarships awarded to public high school students across the state

HONOLULU — Forty-two seniors from public high schools across the Hawaiian Islands each received $1,000 scholarships for their post-graduate educations from the Hawaii Lodging &Tourism Association Thursday at a presentations made at The MODERN Honolulu.

Five West Hawaii students were among the winners, including Honokaa High School senior Aimee Seofor sponsored by Ken’s House of Pancakes, Kailua High School student Max Arakaki sponsored by Trump International Hotel Waikiki, Kealakehe High School senior James Caudell sponsored by Hawaii Lodging &Tourism Association — Hawaii Island Chapter, Kohala High School student Gabriella Boyle sponsored by Mauna Kea Resort, and Konawaena High School senior Ragan Leslie sponsored by Hale Koa Hotel.

The scholarships, known as the Citizen-Scholar Awards, is a partnership of the Hawaii Lodging &Tourism Association, Honolulu Star-Advertiser and Department of Education. Funding is provided by HLTA members. This was the 13th year the awards had been made.

The students were selected by the DOE for scholastic achievements and school and community service. Each must have a minimum 3.2 grade point average and an extensive record of school and public service.

Mufi Hannemann, HLTA president and CEO, said, “Hawaii’s hospitality industry has been proud to honor the future leaders of our state and nation. These seniors have been selected by dint of their scholastic success as well as their invaluable contributions to their schools and our community. They represent the best of your youth devoting themselves to volunteerism and public service, and we’re delighted to recognize them for their civic leadership and selflessness.”

This year, the HLTA introduced four additional $2,500 scholarships that were awarded to the top student from each of the state’s four counties. The recipients were Jaccie Hisashima of King Kekaulike High School on Maui, Lester Iwata of Waiakea High School on Hawaii Island, Truman Spring of Kahuku High School on Oahu, and Grace Yatsko of Kapa‘a High School on Kauai. The students were selected by an HLTA committee.