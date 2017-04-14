41st Annual Horse Show trots into town April 23: Entry deadline this Monday

WAIMEA — The Hawaii Preparatory Academy Horse Show, featuring jumping and play day events, will begin at 9 a.m. April 23 at the school’s Upper Campus in Waimea. The free event is open to the public.

Nancy Steinecke, USEq Dressage “r” of Kamuela, will judge. She has been instructing and training in the equestrian venue for more than 40 years. Steinecke currently is a licensed dressage judge with the United States Equestrian Federation, one of only three in the state of Hawaii.

Riders will compete in leadline, walk/trot pleasure, walk/trot equitation, pleasure, equitation, bucket elimination, a ribbon race, balance and hold game, drop race, ride and lead, bending poles, barrel race, cross rails equitation, jumper over cross rails, hunter hack 2’ 3”, jumper 2’ 3” to 2’ 6,” equitation over fences 2’ 6” to 2’ 9,” hunter hack 2’9” and jumper 2’ 9” to 3’ 3” categories. All classes try to be grouped by ability, and can ride with English or Western saddles.

The entry deadline to participate is this Monday. The entry fee is $8 per class, plus a $10 non-refundable office fee. Classes are subject to change due to entries and weather. Post entries are allowed.

Info and show registration: Contact Judy Folk at 885-4302 or jfolk@hawaiiantel.net