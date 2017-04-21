3rd Annual Hawaii Homeschool Conference confirmed in Waimea

The Hawaii Homeschool Network is excited to host the 3rd annual Homeschool Conference April 29 at Kanu o ka Aina in Waimea.

Prospective and current homeschooling families are encouraged to attend the event to learn more about ways to support their children’s home education. The conference features mainland and local speakers, as well as a resource fair.

Registration includes lunch, and childcare is available at the family-friendly event.

Info and registration: www.hawaiihomeschoolnetwork.com