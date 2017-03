The event will be held on April 1 from 4-8 p.m. at Kohala Village HUB. A fundraiser celebrating Prince Kuhio Day, all proceeds benefit Na Kupuna o Kohala and the Kohala Kamehameha Day Committee.

Tickets are $15 per person, including Hawaiian Plate dinner and can be purchased at the HUB front desk or by calling 889-0404, extension 101.

Info: Go to www.KohalaVillageHub.com