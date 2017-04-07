10th Annual Early Childhood Conference celebrates school readiness

WAIMEA — “Celebrating 10 Years…Full STEAM Ahead,” is the theme for the 10th annual Hawaii Island Early Childhood Conference, set for April 28 and 29 at Hilton Waikoloa Village.

The conference is open to anyone who works in or has an interest in the field of early childhood education, from infant-toddler providers to 3rd grade teachers.

Organized by Baby STEPS to Stronger Big Island Families, this year’s conference will feature a keynote presentation on April 28 by Nina Sazer O’Donnell, M.Ed., focusing on school readiness for all young children. She will present information from her latest book, “The School Readiness Playbook,” which she co-authored with Dana Friedman, Ed.D.

A day of thematic workshops on Saturday will include art, music, outdoor activities and movement, and their connections to basic STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) skills.

Workshop specifics and conference handouts can be found at www.babystepshawaii.org.

Baby STEPS to Stronger Big Island Families, a program of Friends of the Future, is an initiative created by individuals and organizations committed to helping all keiki in Hawaii to be healthy, happy and to thrive by supporting families, strengthening practitioners and engaging communities.

Conference early registration has been extended to today, with the final deadline of April 14. Participants can register for Friday only, Saturday only, or Friday and Saturday.

For a registration form, visit www.babystepshawaii.org/HIECC%202017.html.

Info: Contact Gail Judd at 987-8710 or gcjudd@babystepshawaii.org